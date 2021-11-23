Why Hasn’t the Gabby Petito Case Been Closed By the FBI?

When Brian Laundrie’s bones were discovered in Florida last month, many people assumed the case involving his fiancée, Gabby Petito, had been solved. However, law enforcement authorities say the probe is still alive and active two months after the criminal riddle initially made global headlines.

After a months-long investigation by local police and the FBI, Laundrie, who remains the only person of interest in Petito’s death, was discovered dead on October 20 near Florida’s Carlton Reserve.

Petito’s body was discovered more than a month after her family reported her missing. She was later discovered dead near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. She died of strangulation, according to an autopsy, while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, who returned home to Florida without her in September.

Despite the fact that police quickly named Laundrie as a person of interest in her killing, the FBI has yet to officially label him as her killer, according to NewsNation Now. Officials from both local and federal law enforcement agencies are still trying to figure out what happened to the pair as they drove across the country in a van and posted their escapades on social media.

In October, former FBI special agent and attorney Stuart Kaplan told People magazine, “We can surmise, we can make a guess, but right now the responsible party for the death of Gabby Petito, potentially, is still unsolved.”

Police discovered Laundrie’s skeleton remains and some of his belongings, including a notepad and backpack he owned, but their attempts were hampered by the fact that his body was discovered in an underwater location.

Officials sent his body to an anthropologist for further investigation after an initial autopsy on his body was inconclusive in determining the cause of death. According to NewsNation Now reporter Brian Entin, the report’s findings have yet to be revealed, but might be as soon as November 23 or 24.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told the news organization on Tuesday that police will likely continue to look into any evidence linking Laundrie to Petito’s death, as well as any information on whether his family members, who have refused to speak to police, were involved in his disappearance.

