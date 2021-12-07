Why Has THAT Fake Donald Trump Christmas Card Been So Popular?

A bogus Christmas card featuring Donald Trump has gone viral on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

The image of the former president in a tuxedo is overlaid on a wintry backdrop of pine trees on the card. Santa’s airborne sleigh and reindeer have been artfully positioned above his head to resemble ejaculate.

“Merry Christmas,” it says above another line that reads “From The Winter White House December 2021,” on the forged card signed by “President Donald J. Trump.”

A Twitter trend threw me for a loop:-)

So, in order to halt the trend, I removed this tweet. It was a parody, with apologies. https://t.co/wJtQ8DbMZS pic.twitter.com/v4KL7kWfd1 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) will be vaxxed on December 6, 2021. The card is “false and did not come from us,” according to a Trump spokesman, Liz Harrington (who often posts official pronouncements from Trump). The modified Christmas card has also not been uploaded on Trump’s official website.

What Was the Source of the Fake Trump Christmas Card?

It’s unclear when and where the modified card was first published, but it fooled several Twitter users, including novelist and editor Grant Stern, who claimed the image was trending at one time.

According to Stern, he tweeted the photograph on December 6 with the caption: “This isn’t a joke, believe it or not. Yes, you’ve noticed what I’ve noticed. It’s absolutely amusing. #mondaythoughts.” Stern later said in a post, sharing a screenshot of that tweet: “A Twitter trend threw me for a loop:-) So, in order to halt the trend, I removed this tweet. It was a satire, with apologies.” In another Twitter post, the person explained: “It was trending, and I’ve been made to believe for years that Twitter monitors these things with people nowadays on a fundamental level before they’re shown. Consider myself as astonished.” It’s unknown where the image of Trump on the phony card came from. However, the image of Trump in the tuxedo appears to be remarkably identical to one taken by Reuters and Getty Images of him wearing the same outfit while visiting Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom in June 2019.

