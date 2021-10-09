Why has a Merseyside town been ranked one of the trendiest places to relocate to?

Real estate business Rightmove selected Newton-le-Willows as one of the most sought-after areas in the UK to migrate to in April.

The Merseyside market town was named second only to Newquay on the north coast of Cornwall.

The site assigned a ranking to communities based on the percentage of properties sold since the beginning of the year.

Meena from Emmerdale breaks into Victoria’s house, but viewers see a problem.

According to Rightmove, 82 percent of houses in Newquay have been sold subject to contract since the beginning of the year, with 81.8 percent in Newton-Le-Willows and 81.2 percent in Plymstock, Devon.

But what is it that is making Newton-le-Willows such a popular area to live?

Rachel Pennington, a resident, told The Washington Newsday: “We relocated to Newton le Willows from Wigan four years ago and enjoy it.

“Over that time, the high street has become increasingly vibrant, with a diverse range of eateries and bars. In addition, there are some lovely heritage walks along the canal and around the town.

“It has excellent rail connections and Unity, a fantastic Thai Boxing facility. We couldn’t imagine our lives any other way.” Alexandra Myhill, one of the co-owners of Riddling Rack, a café, bar, and wine shop, said: “With a strong café culture, bar and restaurant scene, Newton High Street is a tremendous asset to the town. Throughout lockdown, our local community was incredibly supportive, and we’re now on the mend, with a slew of fresh plans in the works.” Lisa Reynolds, a local resident, said: “It has a strong sense of community and is a very supportive town. Excellent access to the M6 and M62 highways. Excellent public transportation and a wonderful main street with a variety of friendly and pleasant eateries. The canal and nature hikes aren’t to be missed!” The Sankey Canal, a popular natural attraction that runs from St Helens through Newton-le-Willows and on to Widnes, is located in Newton-le-Willows.

In 1757, the canal was initially opened.

Another local said: “The people who live here make it unique, and there are still spaces available for the proper type of business. If you’re selling the right product at the appropriate price.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”