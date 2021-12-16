Why Ghislaine Maxwell Isn’t Likely to Testify in Her Case.

A family representative stated Ghislaine Maxwell is “unlikely to testify” at her Jeffrey Epstein-related sex trafficking trial because she is “very weak.”

The British socialite is accused of grooming youngsters for abuse by her ex-boyfriend. She has entered a not guilty plea.

Annie Farmer, an accused victim, said Maxwell molested her during a massage when she was 16 years old, according to government witnesses.

The prosecution is now finished, and the defense case will begin shortly. Maxwell, on the other hand, is unlikely to testify.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is unlikely to testify at her own trial given severe concerns she is too fragile and will not be able to acquit herself properly,” a family spokesperson told The Daily Telegraph.

Despite the fact that Maxwell is unlikely to testify, the defense is anticipated to call 35 witnesses.

As they put pressure on the evidence of the government’s four claimed victims, court records imply they hope to introduce an expert to testify about false memories.

Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, stated in her opening statement that the case would be about “memory, deception, and money.”

“Yes, Jeffrey Epstein influenced the world around him and the people surrounding him, including Ghislaine,” she stated, according to Sky News.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is being tried as a scapegoat for Epstein,” she continued.

The claimed victims were also accused of getting multimillion-dollar payments from Epstein’s estate, according to the attorney.

The defense was employing a high-stakes approach, according to expert jury consultant Dr. Jill Huntley Taylor of Taylor Trial Consulting.

She stated, ” “Going after the victim, especially when there are multiple victims, and challenging their memory, I believe, is a risky approach for the defense.

“Especially now, in the era of #MeToo, and with four different victims coming forward to testify. It’s easy to believe that one individual is lying or recalling things incorrectly. It’s increasingly difficult to assume they’re all lying the more you have.

“I also think the defense’s motivation when Jeffrey Epstein died and the victim fund became available is noteworthy, because testifying against Ghislaine Maxwell in this case appears to be unrelated to that.”

Witnesses have already suggested the identities of high-profile figures in the case, including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump. All three of them. This is a condensed version of the information.