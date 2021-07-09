Why Everton’s new Hummel uniform bodes well for their European ambitions

Everton’s rivals could be green with envy come May if they add a splash of yellow to their blue.

Well, maybe.

On Friday morning, the Toffees and hummel announced the brand new 2021-22 kit for the upcoming season, which is now available for pre-order on EvertonDirect, and one minor touch, a dash of yellow, could auger well for Rafa Benitez’s side.

Yellow has established a staple of Everton strips since Alan Ball floated across grounds in amber and blue as the pinnacle of cool in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The away jersey or third kit was yellow, always yellow, from 1974 and 1992, when Howard Kendall’s team won trophies and conquered Europe, and the color has appeared in twelve of the club’s reverse strips in the 30 years thereafter.

It has, however, seeped into the home shirt in recent times, and for those of you who are superstitious, this might indicate a turnaround in Everton’s fortunes.

The Blues have qualified for Europe in both of the previous campaigns in which yellow has been used.

During Ronald Koeman’s rookie season, it was featured on the sleeves and neck lining of the Umbro shirt he wore. Idrissa Gana Gueye pounced on anything that moved, Ross Barkley was in his element, and Gareth Barry was a force to be reckoned with.

Everton were unstoppable at home, scoring 42 goals, allowing only 16 and winning 13 games. Anything like this would be a huge step forward from the club’s dreadful home form under Carlo Ancelotti last season.

The goals were scored by Romelu Lukaku in what was his most productive season with the Blues. In a 6-3 thriller against Bournemouth, the Belgian scored 26 goals and assisted on four others, curling the opener after just 30 seconds.

After two straight eleventh-place finishes, the Toffees finished seventh and qualified for the Europa League, guaranteeing European football for only the second time in the decade.

Before that, Umbro was the first to add a splash of yellow to the collar for the 2007-08 season.

Mikel Arteta, Tim Cahill, Yakubu, Joleon Lescott, Phil Jagielka, the rising Leighton Baines, and even Manuel Fernandes (remember him?) were among the players on the team, and it was a team to be reckoned with. The summary comes to a close.