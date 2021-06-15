Why England’s lockdown isn’t being removed despite failing the test

Because to the spread of the Delta coronavirus, at least one of the government’s tests for lifting England’s limitations has failed, and limits will not be withdrawn on June 21.

But what exactly are the tests, and where did things go wrong?

– Test one: The vaccination distribution campaign is still going strong.

On this one, the government and the NHS get a big thumbs up. The government is setting more aggressive goals for the program, with the objective of providing a first vaccination to everyone over the age of 18 in England by July 19, a month earlier than the planned deadline of the end of that month.

Officials hope that about two-thirds of all individuals will have had both doses of vaccination by July 19, the next date set for the relaxation of England’s remaining restrictions.

– Second test: Evidence suggests that vaccines are effective in lowering hospitalizations and deaths among people who have been vaccinated.

Officials have determined that this test has been passed once more. According to Public Health England, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96 percent effective after two doses in preventing hospitalization, whereas the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 percent effective after two doses.

– Test three: Infection rates do not threaten an increase in hospital admissions, putting the NHS under unsustainable strain.

Things start to get complicated for the government at this point. Officials recognize that there is a great deal of ambiguity around this topic.

According to simulations, if the relaxation of lockdown had not been postponed, hospital admissions could have surpassed the first high in March 2020.

– Test four: New Variants of Concern have no significant impact on our risk assessment.

This is the primary reason why the Prime Minister felt unable to proceed with the reopening on June 21.

The Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, is thought to be 40 percent to 80 percent greater. (This is a brief piece.)