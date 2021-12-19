Why Dr. Robert Califf, a Joe Biden nominee, would be a pro-patient FDA commissioner.

After leaving the position open since taking office, President Biden finally named a permanent commissioner to run the Food and Drug Administration last month. As he seeks Senate clearance, Robert M. Califf, a well-known cardiologist and clinical trial expert, has been grilled by lawmakers.

Patients will be particularly interested in his response to one question: how quickly should the FDA approve new drugs?

Of course, the simple solution is that beneficial drugs should be approved as soon as feasible and in a safe manner. However, how to reach that goal is a hotly debated topic.

The FDA, as the agency in charge of ensuring the safety of food and medical items, has great power over our health. Drugs typically undergo years of testing to determine their efficacy and safety, following which the FDA expects to conclude its evaluation within 10 months. However, the FDA has guidelines that allow it to expedite this procedure for medications that target critical illnesses with few treatment options.

Whether or whether a new treatment receives expedited approval can have a huge impact on patients, especially those with uncommon and previously untreatable diseases. For families, it can mean the difference between hope and desperation.

Typically, the FDA only gives rapid approval to medications that treat life-threatening disorders. These are the scenarios in which patients and their families are in desperate need of therapy. Amgen’s Lumakras for metastatic lung cancer, Regeneron’s Libtayo for advanced basal cell carcinoma, and ADC Therapeutics’ Zynlonta for large B-cell lymphoma are just a few examples from this year.

However, who is in charge of the FDA often determines whether a review is expedited and an accelerated approval is granted for certain cutting-edge pharmaceuticals.

Fortunately, we already know where Califf stands on fast approval because he served as FDA commissioner during the Obama administration’s final year. “Patient groups have made quite explicit that they are ready to incur a high degree of risk in order to have earlier access,” Califf said in a JAMA podcast after the term concluded. His statements imply that he is willing to listen to the requirements of patients.

Furthermore, Califf led the FDA when it approved a medicine to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare and lethal disease.

Young patients and their parents had lobbied hard for Eteplirsen to be approved quickly. Despite the good outcomes of the study, several experts believe the trials were too small to warrant approval. Despite the subsequent uproar, the agency eventually got it right.