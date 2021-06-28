Why don’t we see the islanders eating on Love Island?

When we watch the show every day, it appears like we see the Love Islanders all day, yet we never see them eat.

We see the candidates eat the occasional snack, but what do they do during mealtimes and why isn’t it shown?

The cast must prepare their own breakfast, which is why we occasionally see them munching a slice of bread or attempting to fry an egg.

However, unless a couple is on a date, lunch and supper are not videotaped.

According to Closer magazine, this is because the islanders are observed at certain times by behind-the-scenes staff to ensure that each of them is eating enough.

At mealtimes, the girls and boys are divided again to ensure that everyone is getting enough food.

According to Hello magazine, the meal is cooked for them by a private catering firm, and they are always served dessert with both lunch and dinner.

Last week on This Morning, Amy Hart from series five confessed that she could eat cheesecake with every meal.

However, the contestants do not have to wait for meal times to eat; there are always snacks available.

Because there is a pantry that is continuously supplied, you may have noticed the cast nibbling on fruit or ice lolly.

Islanders, it appears, can make requests for whatever snacks they like, as well as anything else.

Chocolate, pizza, and lasagna are also popular choices.

You might have wondered how the cast members break the ice when they first meet, but drinking is not the answer.

They are only allowed one, maybe two drinks per night in order to avoid making any foolish judgments.

Even when they have special events in the property, they keep the booze to a minimum.