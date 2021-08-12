Why doesn’t the Christian Left support Larry Elder, a black man from South Central?

On paper, Larry Elder, a recall candidate in California, appears to be the ideal candidate for Christian progressives who advocate the oppressed and support a varied range of community members.

Elder, a Black man from a working-class family, grew up in the Pico-Union and South Central neighborhoods of Los Angeles. He attended Crenshaw High School, which was featured in the award-winning 1991 film Boyz N the Hood, which dealt with gang violence, race, and relationships.

Despite the racial prejudice of the 1970s, Elder graduated from Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and from the University of Michigan Law School with a Juris Doctorate in 1977. He made a name for himself as a successful radio show host, first on KABC in Los Angeles, then on ABC Radio Networks, and last on Salem Media Group.

Elder has established himself as one of America’s leading conservative voices via hard work and a no-nonsense approach to difficult issues. If you watch Fox News, you’re likely to see him as a guest commentator on one of their many shows. If Elder wins the recall election, he will become California’s first Black governor.

So why aren’t Christian Left leaders—called “aware Christians” for their support of Black Lives Matter, critique of white patriarchal control, and a desire for those who have been historically persecuted to succeed—expressing support for Elder, dubbed “the Sage of South Central”?

That is the issue some of Elder’s supporters are posing—those who believe it is a watershed moment for the Christian Left, which preaches restitution and solidarity for the poor, to back a politician like Elder. After all, regardless of Governor Newsom’s performance as governor of California, as a multi-millionaire with ties to former California Democrats and political dynasties such as the Browns, Pelosis, and Gettys by family, marriage, and money, there’s no denying he’s the pinnacle of white privilege.

Conservative Christians who support Elder argue that the reason is simple: his politics do not match the politically correct liberal narrative.

“In this situation, the Left-wing clergy demonstrate that it all comes down to total Democrat rule for them. The rest of the world takes a back seat. This is a condensed version of the information.