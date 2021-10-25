‘Why doesn’t she explain herself?’ Ro Khanna said of Sinema’s beliefs, calling her “not clear.”

As Democrats debate the substance of two infrastructure bills, California Representative Ro Khanna chastised Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema for being “not clear” about her opinions.

While speaking on Fox News Sunday, Khanna, a progressive Democrat who represents sections of the Bay Area, accused Sinema of failing to clarify her values.

His annoyance with the centrist Senator comes as moderate and progressive Democrats try to reach an agreement on two infrastructure bills: a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill to fund traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, and a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill to fund “human” infrastructure.

Progressives and Sinema have regularly clashed over the proposals. Earlier in October, the Arizona Democrat stated that she would not support for the reconciliation package unless the $1.2 trillion bill was passed first. She has also expressed alarm about the reconciliation bill’s hefty price tag.

Progressives were chastised by Sinema for delaying a vote on the bipartisan measure at the start of the month.

Khanna asked why the rules are “different” for Sinema during his Fox News appearance on Sunday.

“Why doesn’t she appear on your shows?” he inquired. “Why doesn’t she give an explanation?” “I’ve never seen a politician, including, honestly, previous President Trump, who completely avoids answering inquiries from the press and constituents,” he continued. Chris Wallace, the presenter of Fox News Sunday, agreed, saying: “I’m a bit annoyed. We’ve been trying to get her on the radio for a while now.” Sinema recently battled with progressives again after it was reported that she would not support raising corporate tax rates or high-end taxes to pay for the $3.5 trillion measure, which would basically repeal some of former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

Khanna questioned why Sinema opposes eliminating the tax cuts she voted against in the past.

“Senator Sinema voted against Trump’s tax cuts, so I have a question for her. I’m not sure why she won’t hike some of the prices back to what they were before the bill she voted against was passed “he stated “She hasn’t told anyone about it.” Khanna stated that he would be willing to vote for a billionaires tax, which Democrats have proposed as a way to pay for the funding measure. However, he expressed reservations about whether it would be sufficient. This is a condensed version of the information.