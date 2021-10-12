Why does the United States have such a stronghold on the Nobel Prizes?

Eight of this year’s Nobel Laureates were American citizens, continuing a long-standing trend linked to the strength of American university and its capacity to attract top international talent.

With a mix of private “Ivy Leagues” with vast endowments and prominent public colleges, American universities frequently dominate “Global top 100” rankings.

The United States has received 400 Nobel Prizes since 1901, followed by the United Kingdom with 138 and Germany with 111 — these counts include persons from different nations.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the possibilities that have been offered to me in this nation,” Ardem Patapoutian, co-winner of the Nobel Medicine Prize in 2021 for his work on nerve receptors connected to touch, said of the US in a news conference following his award.

The Armenian-American, who grew up in Lebanon, credits his accomplishments to the publicly financed University of California system, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and completed his post-doctoral work, as well as the Scripps Research Institute, where he has worked for the past two decades.

David Julius of UC San Francisco, his co-winner, also attends the University of California. In total, UC personnel and faculty have received 70 Nobel Prizes, one less than France, the fourth-leading country.

Syukuro Manabe, a co-winner of this year’s Physics Prize who left Japan in the 1950s and went on to do significant work on climate models at Princeton in New Jersey, told reporters that being able to follow his curiosity in America was crucial to his success.

David MacMillan, a co-winner in chemistry, moved to the US from Scotland in the 1990s and is now a professor at Princeton, where Filipino-American Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa received her bachelor’s degree in 1986.

Canadian-American David Card, Israeli-American Joshua Angrist, and Dutch-American Guido Imbens, all of Princeton, shared the Economics Prize on Monday.

According to David Baltimore, co-winner of the 1975 Nobel Prize in medicine, funding for basic research, which is defined as study with the goal of developing scientific ideas or understanding of issues, lies at the heart of America’s victories.

This is referred to as a “trailing signal” because, unlike applied research, dividends can be paid out years or decades later, and in unanticipated ways.

"It's also the strength of our research institutes and universities, which can be traced back to Harvard's foundation so many years ago, and their ongoing support with."