Why does the tap water in Liverpool differ from the rest of Merseyside?

Although all tap water in the UK is regulated and safe to drink, there are differences in flavor.

Because of the various sources of tap water in the UK, the taste varies naturally.

Tap water that comes from surface water such as rivers, ponds, and lakes loaded with rains is more likely to be’soft’ the further north or west you dwell.

As you travel south and east, your tap water is more likely to be ‘hard,’ as it is obtained from groundwater sources that have been filtered through porous subsurface rocks such as chalk and limestone.

The source of Liverpool’s drinking water has a tumultuous past. The city’s water supply has come from Lake Vyrnwy in Wales since the 1880s.

Lake Vyrnwy is a Powys reservoir that was established by Liverpool Corporation Waterworks in 1888.

To deliver drinking water to Liverpool, it flooded the head of the Vyrnwy valley and submerged the village of Llanwddyn.

Liverpool, in the mid-1950s, was in severe need of more water as city planners tried to find enough for the city’s crowded port and slum housing.

Capel Celyn, a 67-person settlement in the Trweryn Valley that became the proposed site for the new reservoir, was one of the last Welsh-only speaking communities.

It was originally going to be called Llyn Tryweryn Mawr, which means “Great Tryweryn Lake,” but after a letter from the Tryweryn Defence Committee, Liverpool Corporation decided to change the name to Llyn Celyn in September 1964.

Rather of going through local planning committees to develop the reservoir, Liverpool City Council supported a bill in Parliament, ensuring that the scheme would be approved regardless of Welsh political resistance.

A measure to build the reservoir was adopted by the Houses of Parliament in 1957, despite the fact that 35 of the 36 Welsh MPs voted against it.

The eventual effect was the flooding of 800 acres and a whole hamlet, which sparked outrage and a campaign of civil disobedience by Welsh nationalists.

Families with relatives buried in the village cemetery were given the option of relocating their loved ones.

The village and the Tryweryn Valley, where the village was located, were flooded. “The summary has come to an end.”