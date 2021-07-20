Why does Rafael Benitez want Dwight McNeil to join Everton?

Rafael Benitez has been eager to collaborate with Marcel Brands in order to begin pursuing his primary transfer targets ahead of the new season.

The Blues are close to completing deals for Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend, with Demarai Gray also being a target. Burnley wideman Dwight McNeil could also be on the move, according to The Washington Newsday yesterday.

Benitez appears to want to bring in more classic wide wingers who can drive down the line and swing crosses into the box, based on the attackers associated with Everton.

In contrast, players like Richarlison, who will play more like an inside forward, and James Rodriguez, who will be more fluid in his positioning and movement in the attacking third, were deployed in similar positions last season.

If Benitez is looking for a more traditional winger, it’s understandable that McNeil has piqued his interest.

Since breaking through at Burnley, the 21-year-old has been praised for his ability to drive at defenders with pace and technique, as well as his ability to play a variety of dangerous crosses into the penalty area.

Only four Premier League players tried more crosses from the left flank per 90 minutes than McNeil last season, one of whom was Lucas Digne.

McNeil received a total of seven goal contributions in the Premier League, including five assists and two goals. Though his Expected Assist (xA) total of 7.17 indicates that he was unlucky not to have added to that assist total.

His goal-scoring contributions are aided by the fact that he also takes a lot of set-pieces for Sean Dyche’s side, but given the height Everton has in their team, with players like Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, and Dominc Calvert-Lewin always a threat from corners and free-kicks, his efficiency in this area is sure to be another positive he’d bring to Goodison Park.

One potential drawback of his current skill set is his heavy reliance on his left foot.

This isn’t unusual for athletes who play on the left side, just as it is for right-handed players. “The summary has come to an end.”