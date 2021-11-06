Why does it always seem to be cloudy the day following Bonfire Night?

Clear skies and temperate temperatures are perfect for fireworks displays, but Bonfire Night is frequently accompanied by an eerie fog.

So, what’s the deal with the fog and mist? Is it just a fluke? No, according to the Met Office.

It claims that clear skies and light winds are the optimal circumstances for the creation of mist and fog.

Condensation forms on little particles in the atmosphere due to the high pressure that produces this settled weather.

Cloud condensation nuclei are the name for these particles.

More condensation nuclei are accessible on Bonfire Night in the form of smoke particles from pyrotechnics and bonfires.

Fog can arise at lower humidity levels than in clean air because these particles pull water from the environment.

The force of the wind will also influence the possibility of a foggy November 6, as stronger breezes will help clear the smoke from fireworks and bonfires.

