Why Do We Reset Our Clocks Every Year? Explanation about Daylight Savings Time.

Every year in March, daylight saving time (DST) begins. DST is a one-hour advance in time that occurs once a year. When the DST period finishes in November, the clocks will be set back an hour.

On the second Sunday in March, DST begins at 2 a.m. local time, causing clocks to advance by one hour. As a result, the local time is 3 a.m., and the day is one hour shorter.

Then, on the first Sunday in November, at 2 a.m. local time, the DST period ends and the clocks are set back an hour. The local time is then changed to 1 a.m., giving the day an extra hour.

DST began on March 14, 2021, at 2 a.m. local time, and ended on November 7, 2021, at the same time.

What Causes the Clocks to Reset Every Year?

Every year, the clocks are set back one hour to transition from daylight savings time to standard time (ST). According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, “the change from DST to ST effectively moves one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning” (NIST).

What Is the Purpose of Daylight Saving Time?

DST, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, results in “additional light hours” in the evening during the warmest months of the year.

“By making this alteration, the hours of daylight are more closely aligned with the hours when most people are awake.” Proponents argue that this saves energy because more people may be outside in the evenings during the spring and summer months, not consuming energy at home.

The NIST adds, “However, there are ongoing disagreements regarding how much energy is saved.”

Is Daylight Saving Time Observed Throughout the World?

DST was formally implemented in the United States in 1918 and is now observed in most of the country, with the exception of a few locations.

Local governments have traditionally had the authority to decide whether or not to observe DST and, if so, when they would convert to DST on a local level.

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 sets the regulations for DST dates, and all DST-observing localities in the country use the same transition days.

“That same bill empowers states to legislatively decide whether to practice it or not,” according to the NIST.

The parts of the United States that do not observe daylight saving time. This is a condensed version of the information.