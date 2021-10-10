Why do shoppers still enjoy IKEA’s famed meatballs after 34 years?

It’s been more than 30 years since UK customers first had the opportunity to try furniture store IKEA.

Ingvar Kamprad founded the Swedish company in 1948, and it launched its first UK store in Warrington on October 1, 1987, welcoming hundreds of shoppers from across Liverpool, Manchester, and further afield.

Couples have fought over who would assemble their new clothing, kids have pleaded for meatballs, and parents have outfitted their teenagers before they leave the nest for student housing in the flat-pack furniture maze.

The retailing behemoth was instrumental in introducing buyers from Liverpool and the rest of the North West to the concept of elegant, yet affordable, furniture.

IKEA, a Swedish furniture and homewares retailer, first opened its doors in the UK when the Gemini Retail Park first opened its doors.

The basic framework of the IKEA Warrington building was completed in May 1987, and the store began hiring workers a few months later in preparation for its official opening in October.

Staff labored to complete a variety of room set layouts and furniture displays in time for opening day, including a POEM chair and stool, a two-seater sofa with a fun design, and a classic wood dining set.

The parking lot was already full of people anxious to visit the store when the staff arrived at 5 a.m. on opening day. Some even camped out for 72 hours in order to be among the first 50 clients to receive a £25. couch.

It wasn’t long before visiting a friend’s house felt like walking inside an IKEA catalog.

It wasn’t uncommon at the time to go to someone else’s house and find yourself sipping tea from the same style mug or staring up at the same picture while you sat on the same sofa you’d just bought.

Its popularity hasn’t waned, with long lines still common, especially on weekends.

Before soft play facilities became popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s, IKEA attracted itself to children with a ball pit in the front of the store – and the opportunity to sit on any item. “The summary has come to an end.”