Why do just half of high school students intend to attend four-year colleges?

For the second year in a row, high school students in the United States have expressed less interest in attending a four-year institution. What is the key reason? Concerns about the cost of a degree and the possibility of taking on student debt.

According to the findings of a poll of high school students done by the nonprofit ECMC Group, the possibility of entering a four-year institution has decreased by more than 20%, from 71 percent in 2020 to 48 percent in 2021.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted a blow to institutions by pushing students to learn online in order to stay safe, but robbing them of a more comprehensive campus experience outside their studies. As institutions begin to reopen their campuses to returning and new students, the issue today is that prospective freshmen do not believe the financial rewards of enrolling outweigh the risks.

The ideal plan after high school, according to 46 percent of the 1,000 students who responded to the survey, would only require three years of college study or less. Unspecified numbers of students, on the other hand, claimed they would pursue a four-year degree due to familial or social pressure.

The biggest reason why high school students are apprehensive to attend a four-year institution is the cost. According to the College Board, tuition, fees, and room and board for in-state public universities increased to $27,330, while tuition and fees plus room and board for four-year private colleges averaged $55,800.

The average debt for a bachelor’s degree program at a public or private university, according to the site, is $28,400. Between 2010-11 and 2020-2021, the overall number of federal loans to undergraduates fell by 46 percent, possibly reflecting the pandemic’s conjunction with continued concerns about student debt.

For years, student debt has been a sensitive topic. According to the US Federal Reserve, student debt currently stands at $1.73 trillion. The Biden administration and Democratic members of Congress have proposed new measures to assist lessen the burden.