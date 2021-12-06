‘Why Do I Feel So Sad?’ says Prince William after a traumatic incident.

As an air ambulance pilot, Prince William stated he “felt like the whole world was dying” after attending a tragedy involving a little boy.

In the podcast Prince William: Time To Walk for Apple Fitness+, the Duke of Cambridge described his experience as “like someone had put a key in a lock” and exposed him to the emotion of “everyone’s suffering.”

At the time, the second-in-line to the throne was a pilot with East Anglian Air Ambulance and was called to a crash involving a youngster only a few years older than his own son Prince George.

Bobby Hughes, who was five years old when he was left brain damaged in 2017, and whose parents kept in touch with the prince, according to The Mail on Sunday.

“It was evident right away that this young person was in significant trouble, having been hit by a car,” William said on the podcast. Of course, there are some things in life that you would rather not see.

“At the time, all we cared about was fixing this boy.” And, as you can expect, the parents are upset, shouting and sobbing, unsure of what to do and in excruciating pain. And it’s a part of you.

“However, our team started to work, stabilizing the youngster, and then it was just a matter of getting him out of there and into the hospital.” Everything happened in a flash. We were able to get the patient there in less than an hour. It increases the patient’s chances of survival.

“I went home that night upset, but not visibly so. I wasn’t crying, but something inside me had changed.

“Inside of me, I felt a type of, a tremendous strain.” Then the next day, heading back to work with a different group. Then it’s on to the next task.

“The point is, you’re not always completely together.” So you won’t be able to process it in a day.

“As a result, you’re hesitant to talk about it because you don’t want to hold each other back.” You don’t want to be a burden to other people. ‘Oh, is it just me?’ you don’t want to consider. Am I the only one that thinks this way? This is a condensed version of the information.