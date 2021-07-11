Why do England fans sing Sweet Caroline during the Euro 2020 final?

In the lead up to England’s match against Italy on Sunday, football anthems have swamped the charts.

The song Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) by Baddiel, Skinner, and The Lightning Seeds, which has been playing since England’s victory over Denmark, has climbed into the top five of the charts ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

According to the Official Charts Company, it is now at number four in the charts, up from number 22 last week.

We’ve all been singing “Three Lions” incorrectly and committing major lyrical errors.

Sweet Caroline, Neil Diamond’s 1971 tune that has become an unofficial anthem of the tournament and was sung on the pitch by spectators and players following the win on Wednesday, re-enters at 48.

Sweet Caroline, unlike Three Lions, does not have any football-related lyrics.

Many people were perplexed as to why England fans sang it.

Sweet Caroline has long been a popular song in the United States, and it has also been a great hit in the boxing industry in this country.

It has now expanded to football, particularly among England supporters.

Its anthemic song for big groups, with the added “so good, so good, so good” to the middle of the chorus, is one of the reasons for its popularity, according to CoventryLive.

After the win over Germany, Wembley DJ Tony Parry reportedly decided to play “Sweet Caroline,” which turned out to be a wonderful idea.

In the post-match press conference following Germany’s victory, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate acknowledged this, saying, “You can’t beat a piece of ‘Sweet Caroline’!”

With our special edition club annual, get the finest start to Liverpool’s 2021/22 season.

With our special edition club annual, get the finest start to Everton’s 2021/22 season.

The complete text of the lyrics

I have no idea where it all started. But I know it’s becoming stronger. It was in the spring, and the spring had turned into the summer. Who’d have guessed you’d show up?

Hands in contact with each other Reaching out, putting a hand on me, putting a hand on you

Caroline is a lovely lady. Never before have good times seemed so lovely. I used to think they’d never do it, but now I’m not so sure.

Take a look at the darkness. The summary comes to a close.