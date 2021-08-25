Why did Mohammed Atta attack on that particular Tuesday in September?

This website chronicles the events of 9/11 as they unfolded 20 years ago, day by day.

The planes’ operation date has been set. Mohammed Atta logged into his Travelocity account at 2:12 p.m. on August 25. He looked for flights from Washington Dulles International Airport to Los Angeles and from Boston to Los Angeles on September 11, all departing around 8:00 a.m.

There appear to be two primary reasons for his choice of that day: it fell after Labor Day, when most Americans (and the George W. Bush administration) would be back at work, maximizing the impact in terms of killing people; and it was a Tuesday, when air travel was easier and planes were less full, maximizing the impact in terms of killing people (that is, fewer hostile passengers to deal with).

Atta set up an American Airlines “AAdvantage” profile #6H26L04 at 2:43 p.m. and booked a business class seat on American Airlines Flight 11 departing Boston at 7:45 a.m. He had discovered that the journey would be on a Boeing 767-223ER plane after studying airline charts and checking with the airline. He had researched and studied the plane for months, taking multiple test flights to screen the plane and the boarding and security procedures.

After checking with the other hijacker pilots about the tickets they had also booked on September 11, Atta returned to aa.com three days later, retrieved his reservations, and used his VISA card to pay for his travel for himself and A. al-Omari (one of his muscle men).

Waleed and Wail al-Shehri, Saudi brothers, bought tickets for the same flight on August 26. Wail’s ticket was purchased with a debit card over the phone. Waleed used his debit card to purchase his ticket online. In April 2001, the two arrived in the United States from Saudi Arabia and joined Atta’s squad. Abdulaziz al-Omari (A. al-Omari on the flight manifest) and Satam al-Suqami were the other two “muscle men” who planned to take over the jet.

Seats 2A and 2B in first class were chosen by the two al-Shehri brothers. In Business Class, al-Omari chose 8G and al-Suqami chose 10B. Mohammed Atta sat in Business Class, seat 8D.

Since they were the case. This is a condensed version of the information.