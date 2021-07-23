Why did Liverpool’s older players scream at a junior goalie in training after Kostas Tsimikas scored a stunning goal?

In Liverpool’s pre-season training tournament, Pep Lijnders unveiled the surprise winner of the’most spectacular goal award,’ as youth triumphed over experience.

The Reds are now in Austria for a pre-season training camp as they begin their preparations for the upcoming season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side drew 1-1 with Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart in their 30-minute pre-season mini-game program on Tuesday night, with a slew of new faces in the lineup.

Liverpool identified ten academy youngsters in their 34-man training squad ahead of their trip to Austria, and the starlets appear to be excelling in the alps.

The ‘youth’ side, captained by Trent Alexander-Arnold, won the squad’s concluding tournament on Wednesday, according to Lijnders’ latest training camp journal.

While most would expect the most’spectacular’ goal to come from one of Liverpool’s recognized stars, it came from a regular on the bench.

“During Wednesday morning’s training, Kostas slamming it in with his left foot certainly got the most spectacular goal award,” Lijnders told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m not sure who I’d award the most amazing goal award to because Sadio also scored one with his left foot from an unbelievable angle.

“Trent used his shooting talents to guide the youthful squad to victory in the concluding tournament.

“I reminded him after the games on Tuesday that he scored so many goals from such a long distance in the U16s.

“Perhaps he took that into consideration, or it’s just a case of elderly vs. young… certainly the latter, haha!”

“The young team demonstrated that there is no wrong way to score. “It’s the ugly ones that matter the most!”

Despite Tsimikas and Mane contending for the best goal award, Caoimhin Kelleher was the assistant manager’s standout performer.

“But, to be honest, Kelleher was the player of the tournament,” he continued.

“His shot-stopping and response times were incredible. It demonstrates how a goalkeeper can help you win competitions.

“Some of the older players yelled obscenities at him!

“Despite Kelleher’s defense for the young squad, the old, elder, and oldest players combined for a total of 28 goals, which speaks volumes about the young team’s finishing.”

