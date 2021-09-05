Why did England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold start in midfield against Andorra?

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson both started for England against Andorra in their World Cup qualifier.

The Three Lions defeated Hungary 4-0 on Thursday night, with Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard coming on as an 88th-minute substitute and Alexander-Arnold being left out.

Both began for Gareth Southgate’s side at Wembley on Sunday, with Alexander-Arnold starting in midfield.

Despite being regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in the game, there has been a desire to see the 22-year-old play higher up the pitch for some time.

“We know that he is an exceptional footballer – we’ve wanted to have a look at him in a midfield position for a while,” Southgate said ITV of his choice to play him in midfield.

“He’s a natural with the ball. Today is a great day. He’ll have to perform the part in his own unique way.

“We want him to play the role his way, and we don’t mind if he drifts wide and delivers those killer balls.

“This season at club level, he’s been interchanging quite a bit in the midfield with Harvey Elliott.”

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t started a game in midfield since his academy days, and he was sent back to defense after only 45 minutes against Andorra.

There’s a lot of discussion about whether he should permanently switch to midfield now that he’s a first-team regular.

However, the debate persists that he is already one of the top full-backs in the world and is reinventing the position.

One thing is certain: both England and Liverpool will benefit from the adaptability.