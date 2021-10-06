Why did Brian Laundrie leave Gabby Petito behind when he flew back to Florida? The reason is revealed by the family’s attorney.

Brian Laundrie traveled solo to Florida in August during his cross-country journey with Gabby Petito, according to his family attorney.

The statement comes a day after Brian’s sister, Cassie, said her brother returned home on Aug. 17, five days after police in Moab, Utah, separated the couple based on a report that the man hit Petito during the trip.

“Brian flew home to Tampa from SLC on Aug. 17 and returned to SLC on Aug. 23 to rejoin Gabby. Brian and Gabby, to my understanding, paid for the airfare because they were splitting expenses. As they considered extending the road trip, Brian rushed home to get some stuff and empty and close the storage facility to save money,” Steven Bertolino recalled.

He did not, however, explain what happened after August 23, according to FOX News.

Brian never mentioned the incident when Cassie met him on Sept. 6, and his behavior was normal, she stated in an earlier interview.

Brian drove himself home after the vacation on September 1 in Petito’s white van. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11.

Bertolino also emphasized that Brian’s family last saw him on September 13, not September 14, as he had previously stated.

“The Laundries based Brian’s departure date on their memories of particular incidents. Following additional conversation with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang’s presence at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe Brian left the preserve on Monday, September 13,” Bertolino told Fox News on Tuesday.

When investigators arrived at the Laundries’ North Port house on September 17, his parents, Chris and Roberta, said they hadn’t seen their son since September 14.

The FBI has asked the public to contact them if they have any information regarding Brian’s whereabouts while the manhunt for him continues. You can submit relevant information to the FBI online or by contacting 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. On the website http://fbi.gov/petito, you can post photos and videos.