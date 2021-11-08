Why Democrats Don’t Have a ‘Woke Problem,’ Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Following last week’s bad election results, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit back at political observers who claim Democrats have a “woke issue.”

“Aware of and actively attentive to key facts and issues (particularly issues of racial and social justice),” according to Webster’s Dictionary. However, the phrase has been used as a derogatory term.

After the party’s defeat in the Virginia governor’s race, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called on Democrats to “face to face” with “wokism”; CNN anchor Don Lemon reiterated his calls for the party to focus more on how to win elections rather than “who’s more woke;” and Democratic political strategist James Carville blamed the defeat on “stupid wokeness.”

Candace Owens, a right-wing commentator, chimed in on Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, claiming that “Democrats went woke against parents” and that “America is tired of woke.”

However, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned that following that narrative might have “dangerous” consequences, and that ignoring the “racial justice problem of voting rights” would hurt Democrats’ prospects of reelection in the future.

Ocasio-Cortez accused critics of using the term “awake” as a disparaging euphemism for civil rights and justice in a series of tweets on Sunday evening.

“One problematic element of thinking there’s a ‘woke problem’ is that the Democratic Party’s chances for re-election or majority in the House, Senate, and WH [White House] are dependent on the racial justice issue of voting rights,” she added.

Her remarks came just days after Republicans resisted efforts in the United States to prevent states like Texas from repealing electoral regulations that encouraged mail voting and protected partisan poll observers.

Republicans contend that the limits are necessary to prevent voter fraud, while Democrats argue that they are a partisan effort to disenfranchise minority voters.

On November 3, Senate Republicans blocked the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which sought to abolish state-level voting restrictions, prompting the White House to warn that “the soul of America is at stake.”

One peril of believing in a “waking problem” is that the Democratic Party’s chances for re-election or majority in the House, Senate, and White House are dependent on the racial justice issue of voting rights.

The Democrats’ distance from racial justice makes voting rights protection difficult. This is a condensed version of the information.