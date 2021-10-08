Why Dan Walker of Strictly Come Dancing won’t dance or work on Sundays.

Dan Walker has stated why he doesn’t work on Sundays for personal reasons.

On Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC Breakfast presenter, 44, danced the paso doble to Rag’n’Bone Man’s Giant and Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin Harris’s Calvin

Dan, on the other hand, is juggling rehearsals for the dancing competition with hosting The NFL Show and BBC Breakfast.

Stephen Webb’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ update has fans in a tizzy.

Because of his Evangelical Christian convictions, he also refuses to work on Sundays.

According to Dan, who spoke to the I newspaper, “That day has always been a family day for me. It’s been challenging at times, and some people are perplexed that I’ve chosen to take that approach.

“However, it is critical. Because I work a lot, I have to compensate for my absence.

“My religious beliefs are very important to me. It’s what keeps me going. Having that time to rest, reflect, and focus on the important aspects of life keeps me grounded.” “Dan’s religion is very important to him, and he won’t be dancing on Sundays,” a source told The Mail On Sunday.

“He makes a sacrifice for his beliefs.”

“While Nadiya will have to understand that as the series progresses, the professional dancers grow more competitive than the celebrities, and the rivalry between them is intense.”

“The way that I look at it is that I work hard six days a week and my sister’s a nurse in intensive care and she works on Sunday,” Dan explained on Loose Women, “but it’s a choice I made a long time ago to try and set that day aside to spend that day with my family and church and doing things slightly differently…”

It’s not like I’m missing out on anything, and no one at Strictly does anything on Sundays anyway, so it’s not like I’m missing out on anything, but it keeps me going.”