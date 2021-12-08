Why COVID Booster Shots May Not Be Necessary for Young Children.

While the CDC recommends COVID booster shots for all adults, it is uncertain when and if they will be required for young children.

Scientists are still determining the vaccine’s effectiveness on children’s immune systems, CNN reported. Younger youngsters aged 5 to 11 started getting injected with the Pfizer vaccine in late October.

Teens aged 16 to 17 may be eligible for a booster dose soon, as Pfizer obtained emergency use authorisation of its shot for this age range from the Food and Drug Administration last week.

Adults who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can obtain a booster dosage six months after their second injection, and those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster two months after their COVID dose.

Adults’ antibody to COVID decreased over time, according to data, and a booster dose of the vaccination was required for protection against COVID-19. However, experts are still gathering data to see if immunity wanes with the vaccine and if a booster dose is required in younger children. According to CNN, answers should be available sometime next year.

Scientists will watch for a rise in breakthrough infections in children who have been vaccinated to see if a booster dose is required.

“Probably most importantly,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, a professor of pediatric infectious disease at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, “are we seeing any serious consequences in children who had previously been vaccinated with two doses?”

Furthermore, scientists believe that children’s immune systems are stronger than adults’ and that they can stay protected for longer, delaying the need for a booster shot, according to the news site.

“Children’s immunity may remain longer, which means they may require a different vaccination schedule than adults, if they require one at all, according to Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of pediatric infection control at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.

“Even children can contract the common cold, which is caused by a coronavirus, therefore they may require them. “Right now, we really don’t know,” she added.

It's also important to consider whether young children could withstand a third dosage of the shot and whether it would be advantageous to give them one.