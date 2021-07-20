Why Conservatorships Can Lead To Abuse, As In The Case Of Britney Spears

On July 14, 2021, Britney Spears told a California court, “I’m here to get rid of my father and prosecute him for conservatorship abuse.” She said that he was harming her life, and that a team lead by her father had taken control of her schedule, barred her from having another child, and bullied her in earlier testimonies.

After the court in the case agreed she may employ her own lawyer, former prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who wants to file paperwork soon to dissolve the conservatorship on her behalf, she may soon receive her desire. California law only requires the filing of a petition establishing that the conservatorship is no longer needed.

Spears’ situation is remarkable in that conservatorships are rarely placed on people who don’t have severe cognitive impairments, and Spears has toured the world, published four albums, and amassed a net worth of US$131 million despite being ruled legally incapable of managing her finances or her own body.

However, it demonstrates how readily conservatorships may be exploited, which is one of the reasons why some members of Congress are considering reforming the state-run system.

In my course on aging and law, I cover conservatorships, and I’ve written extensively about the parent-child relationship.

Conservatorships are legal arrangements that allow a third party to take charge of someone else’s affairs. Only a court can impose them, and only a court can terminate them. The conservator, or guardian in some places, is the person appointed to manage the person’s affairs.

Conservatorships have been present for centuries and are important legal tools for assisting people who are unable to care for themselves or their finances, mainly older people with dementia or other neurocognitive illnesses.

Conservators are supervised by the court and are often required to file annual reports. In addition, California law – which is comparable to the laws in most states – requires the court to oversee each conservatorship to prevent abuse and verify that the conservator is operating in the subject’s best interests.

Jamie Spears has been a conservator for his daughter since a California court nominated him to the position in 2008, and he is said to have received at least $5 million in fees.

He has served as both a “person conservator” – able to make decisions regarding his daughter’s personal needs, including medical issues – and a “conservator of her estate” – able to make financial decisions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.