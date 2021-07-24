Why can’t Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jurgen Klopp have it all at Liverpool?

It’s understandable if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes the goalposts have been moved.

It’s been nearly four years since he left Arsenal for Liverpool, fed up with being moved out of the central midfield position he’d always considered his best.

In April of last year, he remarked, “I wouldn’t say I wanted to leave Arsenal because I didn’t believe we could win.” “I just didn’t think I’d be able to play where I wanted to play, and that was the end of it.”

He was finally given the opportunity to shine at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

Although a knee injury suffered more than three years ago slowed his progress, Oxlade-best Chamberlain’s Liverpool moments have always come as a box-to-box midfielder.

However, under Klopp’s supervision, he was evicted from his natural habitat this summer.

The former Arsenal utility man was challenged to prove what he could do at the top end of the pitch alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the game against Mainz.

The Reds’ only serious chance of the first half fell to Oxlade-Chamberlain, but goalkeeper Robin Bender saved his shot.

Klopp’s 11 half-time substitutions left the former England international with nothing else to do during a drab match at the Untersberg-Arena.

Klopp hinted at the tactical change in April, saying, “It’s an option.”

“Ox is obviously a flexible player and definitely more offensively minded, and it’s a really offensive position for him with the speed, technique, moves and turns, and he can perform the acceleration, so it’s a good place for him.”

While prepared to dabble in the centre-forward waters, Oxlade-Chamberlain still sees himself as a midfielder first and foremost, as he did during his time at the Emirates.

“In that respect, I find it fairly natural,” he said earlier this month. “The way that part is performed, it’s almost equivalent to a No.10, attacking-midfield role since you drop quite deep,” he continued.

“I feel like I can sneak in behind and be in and around the box from there, and you have opportunities to shoot.”

