Why Are Workers Taking Industrial Action at John Deere, and How Long Will It Last?

The United Auto Workers (UAW) labor organization announced on Thursday that tens of thousands of workers at John Deere, the world’s largest farm equipment manufacturer, have gone on strike as a result of failed contract negotiations.

The newest event is the Illinois-based company’s first big strike in 35 years.

Why are John Deere employees on strike?

The UAW claimed in a statement on Thursday that over 10,000 John Deere employees went on strike at midnight on October 14 after the corporation “failed to propose an agreement that fulfilled our members’ requests and requirements.”

“Our workers at John Deere strike for the ability to make a decent living, retire with dignity, and create fair work regulations,” said Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement Department, in a statement.

“The nearly one million UAW retirees and current members stand in solidarity with the striking UAW members at John Deere,” said UAW President Ray Curry.

Workers in 14 plants in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado, and Georgia voted earlier this week against a six-year labor contract for around 10,000 employees.

According to Reuters, the contract, which was initially approved between the UAW and John Deere on October 1, was rejected by “90 percent of the membership,” according to Browning.

Some workers would have received a 5% rise, while others would have received a 6% increase under the rejected offer.

According to the Associated Press, contract negotiations took place, with John Deere anticipating record revenues of $5.7 billion to $5.9 billion this year. This year, the company has reported significant agriculture and construction equipment sales.

According to Reuters, an unnamed source familiar with the contract negotiations stated that the company is doing “extremely well financially.”

How Long Is the Strike Going to Last?

The previous 163-day UAW strike against John Deere occurred in 1986. The length of the latest strike is unknown.

On Thursday, Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4, said that UAW members are "ready to hold out and fight for a contract that they believe satisfies their requirements." "Our members and their families are grateful for the help they have already received from the community. Strikes are difficult, but there are some things worth fighting for." John Deere, which employs roughly 27,500 people in the United States and Canada, previously said said, according to Reuters.