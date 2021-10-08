Why are there so many ladybirds on your windows and how do you get rid of them?

Large flocks of ladybirds have been seen congregating on windows in the area, with some even infiltrating homes.

People turned to social media to describe how they had witnessed the insects swarming the walls and windows in large numbers.

Ladybirds, also known as Coccinellidae, are normally innocuous, but they can become a problem quickly.

While working from home, a man from Knowsley reported he saw roughly a dozen ladybirds.

“I work from home, and I noticed a lot of little dark dots all over the window,” he explained. I took a closer look and noticed around a dozen ladybirds flitting around the glass.

“I went downstairs and saw them on the windows as well.” I’m sure they’re harmless, but I’ve never seen anything like it before. There must have been around 40 people in total, with more on the patio that I could see.

“I’ve only lived here a few months, so I assumed it was just something that happened in our neighborhood, but my neighbors claimed they’d never seen anything like it before, and I saw on social media that a lot of other people were getting them as well.”

“I’m curious as to why there are so many of them out there all of a sudden.”

Around September and October, ladybirds begin to come in greater numbers as the weather begins to chill.

During the winter, they begin to look for warm places to hibernate, which often leads them to people’s homes.

Ladybirds tend to congregate in bunches, so if you notice one or two in your home, there’s a good chance there will be more.

Harlequin ladybirds have become more prevalent in the UK, and they can be a little more invasive than other species, and they’re more likely to show up in people’s homes.

If you find ladybugs in your home, let them alone because they are unlikely to cause any harm or disruption.

They are frequently seen on windows or in small cracks around the house.

They are unlikely to harm or damage someone, yet they will.