Why are some comparing Afghanistan’s fall to the fall of Saigon?

As photographs emerge of Afghans packing airports and clambering on top of flights in the hopes of fleeing the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan, lawmakers and veterans in the United States are joining a growing chorus of condemnation dubbed “Saigon moment” by President Joe Biden.

Last month, Biden assured reporters that the US troop departure from Afghanistan will not be equivalent to what happened when the North Vietnamese captured the capital of South Vietnam in late April 1975. However, many have drawn those parallels because of the quickness with which the Taliban initiated the fall of the Afghan government and the evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul.

In April, Biden stated that his administration wanted to complete the planned troop withdrawal by the end of the summer. The Taliban expanded their presence in the country as the months passed, taking important provinces and stepping up their efforts in the last week.

The Taliban finalized their capture of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city, over the weekend. People working at the US Embassy were successfully evacuated to Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to US State Department officials.

As the North Vietnamese approached Saigon in the spring of 1975, the Vietnam War was about to come to an end. As the seizure of South Vietnam’s capital city began, efforts were made to evacuate the United States Embassy there, with helicopters flying in to transport personnel out.

Last month, Biden was questioned about concerns Vietnamese veterans had about the Taliban’s attempts to capture Afghanistan resembling the fall of Saigon in 1975. Biden claimed at the time that the Taliban were “far from similar in terms of capabilities” to the North Vietnamese.

“There will be no circumstance where people are hoisted from the roof of an embassy in the—of the United States from Afghanistan,” Biden declared during a press conference on July 8, a footage of which resurfaced in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s fall.

One soldier who was present as Americans and Vietnamese people evacuated Saigon recently told The Military Times that the situation in Afghanistan is worse than what he saw in April 1975.

