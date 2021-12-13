Why are Ethan Crumbley’s parents facing manslaughter charges yet only one of them is alleged to have purchased the gun?

On December 3, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that James and Jennifer Crumbley would face involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the mass shooting that their son, Ethan Crumbley, is accused of carrying out.

Some have questioned why Jennifer Crumbley was charged with the same four counts of involuntary homicide as her husband, despite McDonald’s claim that Ethan’s father purchased the weapon.

Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor and elected state attorney, told The Washington Newsday that the “mother reportedly knew of the firearm, her son’s access to it, and its status as a gift to him, among other evidence.”

“The parents were both charged based on knowledge that might be attributed to each separately––some information could well pertain to one parent but not the other,” McAuliffe said.

Their 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, is the suspected gunman in the mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on November 30. During the shooting, four kids were killed, while six students and a teacher were injured.

According to McDonald, the couple was charged with involuntary manslaughter after failing to interfere after seeing alarming signs that their kid could perform a violent act.

According to the prosecutor, James Crumbley took his son to buy the gun that was allegedly used in the November 26 shooting. Later, the adolescent shared photographs of the weapon on social media. Investigators say Jennifer Crumbley then brought her son to a gun range over the weekend.

When McDonald announced the charges against the parents, he remarked, “I expect parents and everyone to have empathy and to step in and halt a possible tragedy.” “I’ve come to the conclusion that there was every reason to suspect this person was dangerous and unstable.” Jennifer and James Crumbley were accused of “egregious” acts, including not only purchasing the gun allegedly used in the shooting and keeping it in an unlocked drawer, but also refusing to remove Ethan from class when they were brought in for a meeting with school officials hours before the shooting.

After the accusations were first published, authorities had problems finding Jennifer and James Crumbley, and “wanted” posters were posted by the US Marshals Service before they were discovered in a business facility in Detroit early on December 4. An. This is a condensed version of the information.