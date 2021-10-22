Why Are Cold-Weather States Worried About A COVID Surge?

The United States appears to be cautiously optimistic that COVID-19 cases are declining as the virus’s hospitalizations and deaths decline. However, as the country approaches the winter months, that optimism may not be fully felt in the colder regions.

According to the COVID-19 data tracker of the New York Times, the number of hospitalizations and cases has decreased by 19% and 24%, respectively. These figures, however, do not represent the fact that cases in northern states are increasing at a quicker rate than in their southern equivalents.

New Hampshire has had the largest increase in COVID hospitalizations, with a 42 percent increase in the 14-day average, followed by Michigan with a 22 percent increase.

In terms of case numbers per capita, the largest increases were seen in Vermont, which increased by 26%, followed by New Hampshire, which increased by 16%.

Other northern states, such as Alaska, Wyoming, and Maine, have seen similar trends in their population.

Warmer states, such as Florida, Georgia, Texas, and California, saw decreases despite some being at the epicenter of the summer’s Delta variant illness outbreak.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky cautioned that winter conditions could lead to an increase in COVID cases during a White House meeting on Wednesday.

“Coronaviruses thrive in the winter and colder months,” Walensky explained. “So now is not the time…to become complacent since we are aware that colder weather is on the way.” Winter corresponds with flu season, and the CDC has stated that both COVID-19 and the flu can make people sick. According to the CDC, 35 million Americans got sick with the flu in 2019-2020, with about 400,000 of them ending up in the hospital. In addition to these figures, it claims that 20,000 people died as a result of the flu.

Unvaccinated people have a much increased chance of contracting COVID. According to the CDC, 57.2 percent of eligible Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 66.2 percent have had at least one dose of the COVID injection as of press time.