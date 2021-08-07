Why all beer aficionados should pay a visit to the Baltic Fleet tavern in Liverpool.

Locals have highlighted one pub in Liverpool’s city center as a must-visit for beer lovers.

The Baltic Fleet, located on the Strand opposite Wapping Dock, has received a four-star rating from our sister site, 2chill.

The quaint Victorian tavern features a wide assortment of real ales and brews, as well as a giant mahogany fireplace.

Customers are ‘planning a trip’ to acquire B&M’s new ‘natural’ decor goods.

With its sun-drenched beer patio, it’s even more popular in the summer.

Visitors can share a laugh inside by their log burning stove on those cooler nights. They serve classic Scouse bowls all year, regardless of the weather.

A prior client recommended the pub to others, giving it a good four-star review.

“It’s a must-see for anyone who appreciates beer, with prior keg labels covering the walls, doors, and windows,” Will Whitby said. It’s a historically significant location, and you can almost see 19th-century seafarers joining you for a pint.

“The staff is friendlier than the ghosts, and the pricing are fantastic as well. It’s a little out of the way, but the short walk from the Baltic Triangle or Albert Dock is well worth it.”

One of the few remaining old time seamen’s bars near to the famous docks, the Grade II listed building serves as a pub.

The Baltic Fleet is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day except Fridays and Saturdays, when it is open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

2Chill.