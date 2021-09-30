Whole-life sentences: These are sentences in which criminals are certain to die in prison.

For people who commit the most serious crimes, whole life orders are the most severe punishment attainable in the UK criminal court system.

Wayne Couzens, if given such a term, will join a long list of the country’s most dangerous criminals who are anticipated to die in prison.

According to government statistics as of the end of June, 60 convicts were serving life sentences.

They will never be considered for release unless there are compelling humanitarian reasons to do so.

Levi Bellfield, Milly Dowler’s killer, is thought to be the only person in UK legal history to be serving two life sentences — for her murder, the murders of Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange, and the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy.

Other well-known criminals serving life sentences include Gloucester serial killer Rose West, one of Fusilier Lee Rigby’s killers Michael Adebolajo, Mark Bridger, who murdered five-year-old April Jones in Wales, neo-Nazi Thomas Mair, who murdered MP Jo Cox, Grindr serial killer Stephen Port, and, most recently, Reading terror attacker Khairi Saadallah, who murdered three men in a park.

Moors murderer Ian Brady and his girlfriend Myra Hindley, Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, and psychiatrist Harold Shipman – regarded to be one of Britain’s most prolific serial killers – were all serving complete life sentences before they died.

Home secretaries used to be able to issue whole-life tariffs, but these are now decided by judges.

The Government is attempting to expand the use of whole life orders for premeditated child murder through the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is now going through Parliament.

In rare situations, like as acts of terrorism resulting in mass casualties, the revisions would also empower courts to impose the maximum sentence on 18 to 20-year-olds.

We’ll also give judges the authority to impose a whole-life order on offenders under the age of 21 in rare cases.