Whole Foods wastes ‘enough meat to feed an entire community,’ according to a dumpster diver.

After posting a video on Tiktok alleging the amount of trash she saw while dumpster diving at a local Whole Foods, a lady who claims she has dedicated her life to exposing food waste in the country has gone viral.

The Tiktoker known as Dumpster Diving Freegan posted a video to her account a few days ago depicting alleged food waste at Whole Foods. In the video, which has over 3 million views, the woman claims to have found “enough meat to feed an entire village,” according to Daily Dot.

The woman said that her garbage diving experience at the local Whole Foods is unlike anything she has ever had before.

“Every time I visit this specific store, I notice cases of organic food that has been thrown out well before its best-by date,” says one customer “While the camera zooms in on a 16-pound frozen turkey valued at $65.52, the woman says.

The video then cuts to heaps of packed meat that she claims she found in the dumpster. She continues, “I find anything from organic chicken and beef to beyond meat.” Stacks of chopped fruits, vegetables, salad mixes, and yogurts are also displayed by the woman. She claims all of the objects were “very chilly” when she discovered them because the temperature was 33 degrees Fahrenheit that night.

In the video, the TikToker also states that none of the items she showed were recalled or had passed their expiration date. “Everything was thrown away on or before its best-by date, and as we all know, best-by dates aren’t hard and fast laws,” she explains.

@celester retweet ##dumpsterdiving ##freegan ##usa ##the same WF that throws out enough food to feed a community_. ##AEHolidayForever ##dumpsterdiver The amount of waste depicted in the film astounded the watchers. A spectator commented on the video, “This should be criminal.” “And yet, in the friggin United States, kid hunger is alive and well,” observed another. Some viewers claimed to work for Whole Foods and said that they are not allowed to take food home without paying for it, even if it is going to be wasted.

Meanwhile, the woman responded to viewers who were concerned about the safety of using ruined food from the dumpster: "I've been surviving on scavenged food for almost two years. When diving, I take the highest precautions.