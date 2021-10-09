Whodunnit, whodunnit, whodunnit, who Fans are perplexed as the Time Lord’s social media accounts mysteriously vanish.

Thousands of Doctor Who fans were left perplexed on Friday evening when strange things started occurring to the BBC show’s official website and its official Twitter account just vanished.

Before the Twitter account vanished, those who visited it were greeted with the message: “This account, @bbcdoctorwho, does not exist. “++ Can you hear me?! ++” was the final cryptic message: “++ Can you hear me?! ++” “..

The riddles, however, did not end there. The official Doctor Who Facebook account, as well as its Instagram account, vanished, leaving fans in the dark about what was going on.

The Doctor Who website had lost all of its information early this morning (Saturday), leaving only a one-page screen with the following text: “Oh, Auntie, you’re giddy! The substance has become shaky (1313) “.. The number 13 corresponds to the popular show’s upcoming 13th season, causing fans to believe that this is all a publicity gimmick leading up to an announcement, likely on Wednesday (October 13).

According to the blog blogtorwho.com, the smart money is on dismissing hacking and cyber-attack conspiracy theories. It reads: “This appears to be a planned piece of covert marketing in advance of Series 13. And it appears to have worked, with the hashtags #DoctorWho and #WhereIsDoctorWho trending on Twitter and hundreds of tweets guessing on what was going on.” Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor will make her farewell appearance in the program in Series 13, which will air soon. Whittaker was recently seen posing with her co-stars, Mandip Gill and comedian John Bishop, in a promotional photo.