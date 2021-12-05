Who Will Take Chris Cuomo’s Place? Twitter is ecstatic that a current CNN anchor will be given a time slot.

Chris Cuomo, a CNN host, was fired on Saturday after being suspended indefinitely earlier in the week. On social media by Sunday morning, there was already speculation about who should follow him in CNN’s prime time position.

Cuomo’s permanent successor has yet to be announced by CNN. Within 24 hours, CNN weekend anchor Jim Acosta’s name would be trending on Twitter, with many people expressing anticipation that he might be hired to replace the “Cuomo Prime Time” 9 p.m. weekday schedule. Cuomo, 51, joined CNN in 2013 and in March 2018 became the host of “Cuomo Prime Time.”

After the New York Attorney General’s office revealed recordings documenting his involvement in advising his brother Andrew Cuomo’s staff about sexual harassment charges, he was suspended “indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

In a statement, the network said, “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further examination of new material that came to light about his role with his brother’s defense.”

“We hired a reputable law company to perform the investigation, and we’ve fired him immediately.” Additional information has come to light throughout the course of that review. Regardless of the termination, we will conduct an investigation.” The thought of Acosta receiving a promotion has piqued the interest of Twitter users.

Acosta, 50, has a cult following because to his tumultuous connection with Trump’s administration. After joining CNN in 2007, the former CBS News reporter now serves as the network’s chief domestic correspondent. During the Obama administration, Acosta worked as a White House correspondent.

On weekdays, Acosta may give CNN a lift.

The ratings for “Cuomo Prime Time” hit an all-time low in early November, according to Nielsen Media Research. In the first week of November, the show averaged 684,000 total viewers, much less than CNN’s main competitors.

Sean Hannity of Fox News had a 3.49 million average audience, while Rachel Maddow of MSNBC had a 1.9 million average audience.

Cuomo responded to the news of his firing from the network with a statement.

“This is not how I envisioned my time at CNN ending, but I’ve previously explained why and how I assisted my brother.” So, as frustrating as this is, I couldn’t be more proud of the ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ crew and the job we performed as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot,” he added in a statement.

“I owe them everyone, and that group of people will be missed.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.