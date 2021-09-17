Who will star in the new season of Gogglebox in 2021?

Fans of Gogglebox can celebrate as the new season premieres tonight.

Following a summer hiatus, several of our favorite celebrities will return to the couch to provide commentary on a variety of shows.

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley delighted fans with social media updates showing them reunited this week, and the first episode of season 18 will run on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.

However, there has been some terrible news, as some cast members have left the program following the death of a loved one this summer.

Since the end of season 17, Gogglebox stars Pete McGarry, Mary Cook, and Andrew Michael have all died.

Linda McGarry, Marina Wingrove, Carolyne, Alex, and Louis Michael have all decided not to feature in the upcoming series as a result of this.

We’ve compiled the complete cast roster for Season 18 of Gogglebox ahead of tonight’s launch.

The Siddiqui clan

Since the show’s inception in 2013, the Siddiquis have been a mainstay on Gogglebox.

Sid, Umar, and Baasit will return for Season 18 to give entertaining television commentary from the comfort of their Derby home. On sometimes, their mother or brother Raza joins them on the sofa.

The Malone Clan

When the Malones entered in season 4, they became instant fan favorites.

Father Tom, mother Julie, and son Shaun make up the family. Tom Jnr used to ride along with them on the bus, but he announced his leave at the beginning of the year.

Vanessa, a daughter of the Manchester family, made her first appearance earlier this year. They’re known for their Rottweilers and a delicious sweet plate that’s always brimming with goodies.

Daniel Lustig and Stephen Webb

Stephen has been a part of Gogglebox since the first season, and in 2019, he was joined on the sofa by his husband Daniel.

The couple’s image alterations between seasons wowed spectators. They both got haircuts and spent the summer preparing for a charity hike up Ben Nevis.

Lee Riley and Jenny Newby

Jenny and Lee will make a comeback. “The summary has come to an end.”