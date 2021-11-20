Who Will Get A $1,500 Financial Boost In 2022, According To The Fourth Stimulus Check?

Although a fourth stimulus check is not on the horizon, certain Americans will continue to benefit from other components of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan long into 2022.

Most people are aware of the Expanded Child Tax Credits, which have been providing qualified parents with direct monthly payments of $300 for children under the age of six and $250 for children aged six to seventeen since July. A one-year extension of the credit was included in the President’s Build Back Better plan, and those same contributions will see an additional sum added to 2021 tax refunds. Others, on the other hand, may be unaware of another part of the President’s original stimulus package: an increase in the Earned Income Tax Credits.

The Earned Income Tax Credits, which are accessible to low-to-moderate-income workers who do not have children, are not new. They have been in place since 1975. Those who qualify for them when filing taxes in 2021, on the other hand, will be eligible for the biggest amount of money yet: a $1,502 refund. Due to a temporary rise in the rate from 7.65 percent to 15.3 percent for where the credits phase in, this is an increase from the prior maximum of $543.

According to tables from the Internal Revenue Service that reveal the amounts for each tax year, the income level has also grown. The figures have risen year after year, but this is the largest increase yet. Those who claimed it in 2016 had an investment income limit of $3,400 or less and could earn a maximum of $506 if they had no qualifying children, while those who claimed it in 2017 had an investment income limit of $3,450 and could get a maximum of $510 if they had no qualifying children. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, those figures adjusted to $3,500/$519, $3,600/$529, and $3,650/$538.

The investment income limit for 2021, when the $1,502 credit can be claimed, is $10,000 or less.

These workers aren’t the only ones who will gain in 2022; individuals who receive the Expanded Child Tax Credits will also be eligible for greater money. On their 2021 tax returns, parents who already get the monthly advanced Child Tax Credit will see an additional $1,800 minimum, while those who have yet to receive the payments or opted to delay them could see $3,600.