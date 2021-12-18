Who will compete in the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing final?

In the Strictly Come Dancing final, the surviving celebrity couples will compete for the glitterball.

After becoming the 11th candidate to be eliminated from the dance competition, Rhys Stephenson nearly missed out on a spot in the final.

After the four remaining couples did two dances, the CBBC presenter, 28, came in last place on the leaderboard during the show’s semi-final last Saturday.

Days before Covid’s murder, a Liverpool mother, 38, told her children ‘not to worry.’

Rhys and his professional partner, Nancy Xu, were pitted against Bake Off champion John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe in the dance-off, where both couples had to perform one of their dances again in order to impress the judges and go to the final next week.

The judges unanimously decided to rescue the TV baker, sending Rhys packing, after Rhys and Nancy did their samba to Michael Buble’s It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) and John and Johannes danced their jive to Coldplay’s Higher Power.

Who will compete in the Strictly Come Dancing final in 2021?

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis

AJ Odudu with John Whaite and Johannes RadebeAJ Odudu with a torn ligament in her ankle withdrew out of the Strictly Come Dancing final on Friday.

The TV presenter and her partner Kai Widdrington were set to compete for the glitterball trophy on Saturday night against soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice, as well as baker John Whaite and partner Johannes Radebe, but her ability to perform had been questioned following an injury during rehearsals.

After speaking with medical authorities about her foot issue, the pair has decided to withdraw from the live final.

In a statement, AJ said: “Because of a ruptured ligament in my right ankle, I will be unable to compete in the final.

“It’s been a great honor to learn to dance over the last 13 weeks, and to do so with someone as special, patient, and passionate as Kai is something I’ll never forget.

“Thank you to the Strictly family for the opportunity, to the medical staff for their efforts to get me back on my feet, and, most importantly, to everyone at home for watching and supporting me.

“You’ve made this an unforgettable experience. Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come” The summary comes to a conclusion.”