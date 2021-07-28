Who will be the winner of Bake Off The Professionals in 2021? In the final, the champion was crowned.

Bake Off’s grand finale Andrew and Michael, a Cardiff baking duo, were crowned champions in The Professionals.

Andrew and Michael, who have only been working together for a little over a year, astonished judges Cherish Finden and Benoît Blin with their invention.

The Welsh pastry chefs created an avant-garde Met Gala-inspired chocolate hat and a theatre awards-based croquembouche in response to the challenge of creating a centrepiece for an awards event with a theme of their choice that serves 60 people and an extra two desserts that serve 30 people.

Why isn’t Susanna Reid on GMB this morning?

The yellow hat was totally made of chocolate and embellished with intricate butterflies and beautiful flowers.

Andrew wore and modelled the hat, describing it as “colorful, high-fashion, and well-finished,” as well as “couture sweetheart, couture.”

Cherish Finden, a multi-award winning chef, said of Andrew and Michael’s dish, “Best dessert I’ve had today,” while Benoît Blin, another judge, remarked, “I have to say my hat goes to you guys, you’ve got the height, width, color, you’ve nailed the brief.”

Andrew and Michael, known to his friends as Mikey, met less than a year ago at Gin and Bake, the restaurant where they both work after being laid off from their prior positions owing to Covid-19.

Gin and Bake, in Cardiff’s Mermaid Quay, is Wales’ only patisserie with a dedicated gin garden.

The delighted Welsh cooks triumphed over fellow competitors Julien and Elise of Julien Plumart in Brighton and Kevin and Maria Vittoria of The Lanesborough in London.

Despite their achievement, the duo had some issues during the final when their glaze didn’t set properly, preventing them from using edible gold dust to embellish their desserts, but they still completed the challenge and earned great praise from the judges.

“Gin and Bake have done fairly well for themselves,” Benoît remarked, referring to Cherish’s description of them as the dark horse.

Andrew and Mikey also received a video greeting from their family and friends during the final, which made them upset because they had to live and work away from home. “The summary has come to an end.”