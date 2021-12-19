Who will be performing in the Royal Variety Show in 2021, and how can you watch it?

Tonight is the return of the Royal Variety Performance to our television screens.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the world’s longest-running entertainment event, which will be celebrated at the Royal Albert Hall with another star-studded gala.

The Queen’s Royal Variety Charity will benefit from the efforts of exceptional artists from the worlds of theatre, music, and comedy.

Alan Carr will host the 109th edition, succeeding Jason Manford, and the comedian characterized the gig as a “dream come true.”

“It’s an incredible honor to be asked to host this year’s Royal Variety Performance; it’s a dream come true,” he remarked.

“With so many incredible artists, it’ll be a night to remember, and if I recall correctly, the last time I appeared, I was wearing a revealing leopard print little dress, so perhaps as host, I’ll be wearing something a little more sophisticated this time!”

The Royal Variety Performance begins at 7.20pm on ITV and ITV Hub, and we’ve compiled the whole schedule for tonight’s show.

The full lineup for this year’s Royal Variety Performance may be found here.

Ed Sheeran is a British singer-songwriter.

Sir Rod Stewart is a well-known British entertainer.

