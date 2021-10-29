Who was Whitey Bulger’s killer? Federal Officials Remain Silent 3 Years After Gangster’s Death.

Despite the fact that Boston criminal James “Whitey” Bulger was assassinated in a West Virginia prison three years ago, federal investigators have yet to arrest anyone, according to the Associated Press.

The 89-year-old was found dead in October 2018 hours after being transported to USP Hazelton from the Coleman prison in Florida, where he was serving a life term for his role in 11 murders.

Bulger’s death certificate lists blunt-force head injuries as his cause of death, but many concerns remain about why the FBI informant was placed in Hazelton’s general inmate population rather than a more secure facility. According to the Associated Press, federal officials are generally keeping quiet about the matter, saying only that his death is being investigated.

“This was truly a breach of duty,” said Joe Rojas, a union representative for the Coleman jail correctional staff. “There’s no way he should have been incarcerated there.” Bulger eluded law enforcement for 16 years before being apprehended in 2011. According to the Associated Press, the odd circumstances of his death have sparked allegations that he was “deliberately sent to his death,” encouraged by his relatives.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Holding someone accountable in the 1981 strangulation death of his 26-year-old sister, Debra Davis, does not alter anything for Steven Davis and other families, he said.

“He got what he deserved, and it didn’t come soon enough,” said the 64-year-old Boston resident. “He’s back in the dirt, where he should have been a long time ago.” Federal officials have never named any suspects publicly and have only stated that his death is being investigated as a homicide.

However, shortly after the killing, two Massachusetts organized crime figures, Fotios “Freddy” Geas and Paul J. DeCologero, were named as suspects by a former federal investigator and a law enforcement official who requested anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

Even though no charges have been filed, Geas, a Mafia hitman serving life in prison for his role in the murder of a Genovese crime family boss and other violent crimes, has been held in a restricted unit at the West Virginia prison since Bulger’s murder, according to his lawyer, Daniel Kelly.

