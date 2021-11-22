Who was JFK’s assassin? The Most Popular Assassination Conspiracy Theories in 1963.

Many ideas and conspiracies have been proposed since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, 58 years ago.

On a motorcade route in Dallas, Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone and fired three shots, two of which struck Kennedy and one of which killed him, according to the official version.

While in police custody two days after the killing, nightclub owner Jack Ruby shot and killed Oswald. Ruby was later sentenced to death, but on Jan. 3, 1967, she died of cancer.

The majority of the records linked to Kennedy’s assassination have been made public, but a handful remain undisclosed, with Biden extending the date from Trump’s October 26, 2021 deadline to December 15, 2022, citing pandemic-related delays.

In 1964, the Warren Commission found that Oswald acted alone and that no larger conspiracy existed.

However, in 1979, the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) of the United States decided that a larger conspiracy was likely. It’s probable there were two gunmen, four shots were fired, and the FBI and Warren Commission’s original investigations were incorrect.

Despite this, the HSCA commission was unable to demonstrate the scope of the plot or the parties involved. The Soviet government, the Cuban government, anti-Castro groups, organized crime groups in the United States, the Secret Service, FBI, and CIA were among the organizations mentioned by the commission. Conspiracy theorists believe that all of these organizations were involved in the killing, and the commission could not rule out the possibility that persons linked with specific groups were involved.

According to the CIA conspiracy, the US intelligence community was opposed to Kennedy’s attitude on Cuba and Communism, thus he was assassinated with Oswald serving as a scapegoat. According to another hypothesis, the Mafia collaborated with the CIA and anti-Castro organizations to assassinate Kennedy. That, or anti-Castro Cubans plotted Kennedy’s assassination on their own.

Other theories claim that Lyndon B. Johnson ordered Kennedy’s assassination to prevent him from being ousted as Vice President. Because of Oswald’s ties to Russia, the Cold War, and the Cuban Missile Crisis around the same period, the KGB has been suggested as a possible perpetrator.

There are numerous conspiracy theories surrounding Kennedy’s assassination, the most of which allege a large-scale scheme to assassinate a popular president for various reasons.

According to a Gallup poll, the majority of Americans believe Kennedy's killing was the result of a larger conspiracy. A Gallup poll conducted on the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's death revealed this.