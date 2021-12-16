Who Was Flow La Movie, and What Was His Name? In a plane crash, a Puerto Rican producer was killed.

José Angel Hernandez, commonly known as Flow La Movie, was one of the passengers on a Florida-bound plane that crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

The aircraft’s operating business, Helidosa Aviation Group, claimed in a statement posted on its Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts that the crash killed all nine individuals on board.

Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, the Puerto Rican music producer’s partner, and the couple’s four-year-old son Jayden Hernandez were also killed in the crash.

The plane took off from the Dominican Republic’s La Isabela International Airport (also known as El Higüero airport) for Miami before attempting to land at Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic’s capital, according to the business.

According to the Associated Press, the airport shut down operations after the incident, which resulted in hundreds of flights being canceled.

According to flight records obtained by People, the Gulfstream IV plane attempted an emergency landing shortly after taking off from El Higüero before crashing into the adjacent Las Americas International Airport.

