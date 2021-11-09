WHO warns that a possible shortage of billions of vaccine syringes could cause a “serious problem.”

In 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that up to 2 billion vaccine syringes needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and other immunizations could be in short supply.

According to Reuters, WHO medicines access expert Lisa Hedman noted that over 6.8 billion coronavirus vaccine doses had been provided this year, substantially doubling the number of usual regular injections and requiring nearly 2 billion more syringes than were manufactured last year.

Hedman went on to say that if production priorities aren’t modified to create more syringes, the globe could face a 1 billion to 2 billion syringe shortage by next year.

“We could have a global scarcity of vaccine syringes,” she said on Tuesday, “which could lead to major difficulties such as slowed immunization efforts and safety concerns.” “It takes time and investment to transfer capacity from one type of syringe to another or to enhance capacity for specialty immunization syringes.” According to Reuters, Hedman noted that a syringe scarcity might cause delays in other vaccinations and health services, especially for children, and could lead to filthy reusing of syringes and needles in poorer countries.

To avoid this, the WHO expert advised that countries plan ahead to avoid the “hoarding, panic buying, and sort of situation” that occurred in the early days of the pandemic, when supplies of masks and personal protective equipment were scarce.

The WHO issued a similar warning about syringe shortages in late October, but added that the problem could be particularly problematic for African countries that have lagged behind in COVID-19 immunizations overall.

According to The New York Times, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, stated last month that “early next year, COVID-19 vaccines would start streaming into Africa, but a scarcity of syringes might freeze efforts.” “To increase syringe output quickly, drastic steps must be used. It is vital to the lives of many Africans.” Africa is the world’s least vaccinated continent, with only five African countries expected to reach the goal of fully vaccinating 40% of their populations by the end of the year unless “dramatic steps” are taken to speed vaccinations, according to the organization. This is a condensed version of the information.