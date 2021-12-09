WHO Warns Against Widespread Use of Booster Shots in Poorer Countries to Avoid Vaccine Shortages

The World Health Organization recommended that wealthy countries avoid broad use of COVID-19 booster shots and instead provide more doses to low-income countries with vaccination shortages on Thursday. Officials at the United Nations were concerned that the appearance of the Omicron form might scare richer countries into stockpiling vaccine supplies, extending the pandemic.

Dr. Kate O’Brien, head of the WHO’s department of immunization, vaccines, and biologicals, said, “What is going to shut down disease is for anybody who is most at risk of disease to become vaccinated.” “It appears that we are losing sight of the ball in countries.” Following months of vaccination shortages in low-income nations, donation programs such as COVAX and other initiatives have begun to improve their supply in recent months. As the globe works to tamp down the Omicron variant, the WHO, which has long condemned and warned against the effects of so-called “vaccine inequality,” wants to prevent the great majority of vaccine doses from flowing to wealthier countries again.

“As we go closer to whatever the omicron situation is, there’s a risk that global supply may revert to high-income countries storing vaccine to protect—in a sense, in excess—their potential for immunization, and a sort of ‘no-regrets’ attitude,” O’Brien said.

The only way to fully stop the epidemic, according to the WHO official, is to immunize the masses rather than continue to provide doses to inhabitants of wealthy countries.

“It’s not going to work,” she stated emphatically. “It’s not going to work from an epidemiological standpoint, and it’s not going to work from a transmission standpoint unless we actually have vaccines traveling to all countries, because that’s where the variations will come from if transmission continues.” Meanwhile, the European Union’s pharmaceuticals regulator warned on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the spread of the new type and will need to develop new vaccines to combat it. Even before it’s evident that a change is needed, vaccine producers are hurrying to alter their COVID-19 doses to protect against the next coronavirus threat.

“At this time, we don’t have enough information about the influence of this variant on the efficacy of licensed vaccines.” However, we are constantly watching the horizon. This is a condensed version of the information.