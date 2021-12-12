Who made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing tonight?

For the surviving Strictly Come Dancing stars, the Glitterball is now firmly in sight.

Three celebrities, along with their professional dance partners, have advanced to the competition’s final after weeks of rehearsals and practice.

For the first time this season, each of the four couples performed two dances on the show, which was hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

CBBC anchor Rhys and pro partner Nancy Xu danced a samba to Michael Buble’s It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) before performing a tango to Queen’s One Vision, after being joint top of the scoreboard the previous week.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, who joined Rhys and Nancy at the top with a score of 39 last Saturday, danced an Argentine tango to Eduardo Rovira’s A Evaristo Carriego and a waltz to Ellie Goulding’s How Long Will I Love You.

A jive to Coldplay’s Higher Power and a couple’s choice performance to Adele’s Hometown Glory were performed by John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington danced a rumba to Maria McKee’s Show Me Heaven, which is frequently the most difficult dance for participants.

The two also did a quickstep to Benny Goodman’s Sing, Sing, Sing.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and AJ Odudu tied for first place on the scoreboard with a near-perfect 79 out of 80 potential points for their two dances.

With 39 points for each of their two dances, John Whaite and his pro partner Johannes Radebe came in second.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu were last in the competition, scoring 36 points for their Tango and 38 points for their Samba for a total of 74 points.

As is customary, the judge’s scores account for just half of the final score.

The dance-off featured John and Johannes, as well as Rhys and Nancy, who were chosen by the public.

Craig, Motsi, and Anton opted to send John and Johannes to the final, eliminating the need for Shirley to vote – and removing Rhys and Nancy from the competition.

John Whaite and Johannes RadebeAJ Odudu and her partner will compete in the Strictly Come Dancing Final next week (Saturday, December 18). “The summary has come to an end.”