Who is Yoo Young-chul, the ‘Raincoat Killer’? Netflix’s Documentary Is Based On A True Story.

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea is a new Netflix documentary series on Yoo Young-chul, a South Korean serial killer known as the “Raincoat Killer.”

Yoo murdered about two dozen individuals in the early 200s, some of whom he bludgeoned to death with a hammer.

Rob Sixsmith, an American director/producer, has created a three-part series that delves into the case through interviews with various people engaged in the inquiry.

Families of the victims, as well as cops, prosecutors, and forensic experts, testify throughout the film. Profiler Kwon Il-yong, who examined Yoo’s mental condition at the time, and Kim Hee-sook, who conducted the investigation into Yoo’s studio apartment in an office/residential complex (known as a “officetel” in Korean) and the victims’ burial sites, are among the other officials mentioned.

Who is Yoo Young-chul, the ‘Raincoat Killer’?

Yoo was an unemployed 33-year-old man with a criminal record when he was detained in July 2004, according to a recent story in Korea JoongAng.

Yoo admitted to a slew of murders between September 2003 and July 2004, in which he targeted the elderly and female massage parlor workers.

The murderer had been convicted on 14 separate crimes of robbery and rape since high school, according to records at the time.

Yoo married a masseuse in 1992 and the couple had a son together. While he was serving time for a rape conviction in 2002, his wife was said to have divorced him.

He began seeing a woman following his release from prison in December 2002, but she left him after learning of his criminal history, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily in July 2004.

He was a self-described “clever person” with an IQ of 140 who was notorious for feigning illnesses to persuade police to relax their guard, as he did during his arrest in December 2002. He feigned to have an epileptic fit at the time and sought to flee after being hospitalized.

Yoo is also said to have pretended to have epilepsy during his detention in July 2004, allowing him to flee for a short time before being apprehended again 12 hours later.

Various DVDs of Korean films, including Public Enemy (Gonggongui), were among the goods found at his home when he was arrested in 2002.